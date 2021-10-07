OSRAM Licht (FRA:OSR) Trading Down 1.6%

OSRAM Licht AG (FRA:OSR)’s stock price traded down 1.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €55.50 ($65.29) and last traded at €55.50 ($65.29). 6,878 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €56.40 ($66.35).

The company’s 50 day moving average price is €53.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €53.05.

About OSRAM Licht (FRA:OSR)

OSRAM Licht AG provides various lighting products and solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Opto Semiconductors, Automotive, and Digital. It manufactures light-emitting diodes (LEDs) that are used in general lighting, automotive, consumer, and industrial applications; and infrared, laser, and optical sensors for the automotive, smartphone, wearable, general lighting, industrial lighting, and projection sectors, as well as lightings for plants.

