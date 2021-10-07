Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Price Target Increased to $54.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Mizuho reissued a buy rating on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Sunday, September 19th. upgraded Ovintiv from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $34.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. TheStreet upgraded Ovintiv from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Ovintiv from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ovintiv from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.65.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

OVV stock opened at $35.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.30. Ovintiv has a 1-year low of $7.93 and a 1-year high of $36.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 3.92.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.36. Ovintiv had a positive return on equity of 18.65% and a negative net margin of 32.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Ovintiv will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is presently 160.00%.

In other Ovintiv news, Director Katherine Lucas Minyard bought 5,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.51 per share, for a total transaction of $130,866.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 914,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,765,000 after purchasing an additional 21,203 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 401.7% in the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 43,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 34,480 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,856,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,435,000 after purchasing an additional 568,546 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 282,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,899,000 after purchasing an additional 37,629 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 46,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the period. 70.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Featured Article: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.