Owlet (NYSE:OWLT) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

Owlet (NYSE:OWLT) was downgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $5.50 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $8.50. Bank of America‘s price target points to a potential upside of 27.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Owlet in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Owlet in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of OWLT opened at $4.32 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.20. Owlet has a 1-year low of $3.76 and a 1-year high of $11.56.

Owlet (NYSE:OWLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $24.94 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Owlet will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Owlet

Sandbridge Acquisition Corporation have entered into a definitive merger agreement with Owlet Baby Care Inc

