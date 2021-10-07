Oxygen (OXY) Reaches Market Cap of $134.28 Million

Oxygen (CURRENCY:OXY) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. One Oxygen coin can now be purchased for $2.27 or 0.00004199 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Oxygen has a total market capitalization of $134.28 million and $1.00 million worth of Oxygen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Oxygen has traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Oxygen alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00008653 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002788 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000085 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000051 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0919 or 0.00000170 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Oxygen

Oxygen is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 12th, 2020. Oxygen’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 59,125,244 coins. Oxygen’s official Twitter account is @Oxygen_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxycoin is a blockchain-based mobile platform with its own native token. The platform features a built in exchange (with fiat), wallet and password management tools, an address book, and a central media hub. Following the launch, Oxycoin will create an Enhanced DAPP SDK, allowing “non-blockchain developers” to build decentralized applications (DAPPs) using JavaScript. The Oxycoin token allows users to vote on platform decisions. “

Oxygen Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxygen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxygen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oxygen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oxygen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oxygen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.