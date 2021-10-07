Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,050,000 shares, a growth of 33.1% from the August 31st total of 1,540,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 578,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.11.

In related news, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.51, for a total transaction of $361,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 14,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.52, for a total value of $2,142,189.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,519,961.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 266.7% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 29.1% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the second quarter valued at $59,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the second quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 35.7% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PKG traded up $2.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $143.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,490. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $145.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.59. Packaging Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $110.54 and a fifty-two week high of $156.54.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.39. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 8.97%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.20%.

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

