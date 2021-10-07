PageGroup’s (MPGPY) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

PageGroup (OTC:MPGPY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

PageGroup stock remained flat at $$16.25 during midday trading on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.98. PageGroup has a 12 month low of $16.25 and a 12 month high of $16.25.

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and other ancillary services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company offers executive search services under the Page Executive brand; recruitment services for qualified professional on permanent, temporary, and contract or interim basis under the Michael Page brand; recruitment services to organizations requiring permanent employees and temporary or contract staff at technical and administrative support, professional clerical, and junior management levels under the Page Personnel brand; and flexible recruitment outsourcing services under the Page Outsourcing brand.

