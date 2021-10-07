Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Stock Holdings Lifted by AO Asset Management LP

AO Asset Management LP boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 303,480 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,480 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks comprises approximately 7.9% of AO Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. AO Asset Management LP’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $112,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Connable Office Inc. raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 5,284 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,346 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,955 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 68 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apriem Advisors increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 1,308 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 82.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PANW. Barclays raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $535.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $460.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Summit Insights reissued a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective (up from $425.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective (up from $455.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $506.13.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.91, for a total transaction of $5,770,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.55, for a total value of $600,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,582,835.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,253 shares of company stock valued at $21,571,353. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PANW traded up $14.95 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $501.08. The company had a trading volume of 33,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,155,582. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $438.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $387.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.85 and a beta of 1.40. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $219.34 and a 1 year high of $495.92.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 17.08% and a negative net margin of 11.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

