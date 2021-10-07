Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Sets New 52-Week High at $502.16

Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $502.16 and last traded at $501.24, with a volume of 30957 shares. The stock had previously closed at $486.13.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PANW. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $460.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $515.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $475.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $506.13.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $438.97 and a 200 day moving average of $387.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.73 and a beta of 1.40.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.16. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 17.08% and a negative net margin of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 6,383 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.95, for a total transaction of $2,489,050.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 265,753 shares in the company, valued at $103,630,382.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.40, for a total value of $5,512,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,253 shares of company stock worth $21,571,353. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 68 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 233.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 288.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

