Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) Shares Purchased by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,462 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 105.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 765,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,150,000 after buying an additional 393,988 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 268.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 468,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,040,000 after buying an additional 341,184 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 58,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after buying an additional 4,950 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,561,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,847,000 after buying an additional 111,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Pan American Silver in the 1st quarter worth about $997,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

PAAS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Pan American Silver from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Pan American Silver from C$55.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.25.

Shares of NASDAQ PAAS opened at $23.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 52-week low of $22.27 and a 52-week high of $39.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.09.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $382.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.04 million. Pan American Silver had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

Pan American Silver Profile

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The company operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. Pan American Silver was founded by Ross J.

Featured Article: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.