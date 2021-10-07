Panagora Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) by 20.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,206 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Elastic were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ESTC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Elastic during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,435,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Elastic by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Elastic by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 34,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,883,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Elastic by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Elastic by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.60% of the company’s stock.

ESTC opened at $147.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a PE ratio of -90.51 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.06. Elastic has a fifty-two week low of $97.48 and a fifty-two week high of $176.49.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $193.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.21 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 26.26% and a negative net margin of 21.54%. The company’s revenue was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven Schuurman sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total value of $82,675,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.18, for a total value of $926,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 569,628 shares of company stock valued at $93,972,004. Corporate insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

ESTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Elastic from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Summit Insights initiated coverage on Elastic in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Elastic from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Elastic from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Elastic in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.37.

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

