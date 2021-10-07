Panagora Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) by 98.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157,502 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Phreesia were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PHR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Phreesia by 81.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,274,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916,211 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Phreesia by 20.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,706,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,124,000 after purchasing an additional 616,536 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Phreesia by 16.5% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,171,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,814,000 after purchasing an additional 166,105 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Phreesia by 121.0% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 294,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,367,000 after purchasing an additional 161,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Phreesia by 83.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 337,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,599,000 after purchasing an additional 153,300 shares in the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PHR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.10.

NYSE PHR opened at $59.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 8.56, a quick ratio of 8.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Phreesia, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.50 and a 12 month high of $81.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of -56.06 and a beta of 1.21.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.26). Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 13.18% and a negative net margin of 27.94%. The business had revenue of $51.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Phreesia, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Phreesia news, SVP Amy Beth Vanduyn sold 5,273 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.58, for a total transaction of $366,895.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Weintraub sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total transaction of $1,275,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 181,368 shares of company stock worth $12,804,059. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Phreesia, Inc is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products.

