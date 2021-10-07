Panagora Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) by 78.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,101 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 75,024 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWN. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 163.4% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 5,993,048 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,867,000 after buying an additional 3,717,506 shares in the last quarter. Arctis Global LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 209.5% during the 1st quarter. Arctis Global LLC now owns 3,915,319 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $18,206,000 after buying an additional 2,650,425 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 283.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,427,535 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,288,000 after buying an additional 1,794,546 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 219.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,120,213 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,022,000 after buying an additional 1,456,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,966,000. Institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SWN. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $5.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.60.

Shares of NYSE:SWN opened at $5.06 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 1.44. Southwestern Energy has a 12 month low of $2.42 and a 12 month high of $5.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.84 and its 200 day moving average is $4.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.62 million. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 35.41% and a positive return on equity of 135.54%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

