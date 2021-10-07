Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,323 Shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) by 62.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,323 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 135.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Houlihan Lokey in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,306,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 2,777 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 281.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 3,432 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.00.

NYSE:HLI opened at $98.18 on Thursday. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.49 and a 52 week high of $98.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.27 and a 200 day moving average of $79.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.68.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 26.92%. The company had revenue of $372.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Houlihan Lokey’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is 37.23%.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

