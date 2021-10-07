Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 86,909 Shares of Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) by 97.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 86,909 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Domtar were worth $140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UFS. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Domtar by 535.9% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Domtar by 409.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Domtar in the first quarter worth approximately $129,000. Commerce Bank bought a new position in Domtar in the second quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Domtar in the first quarter worth approximately $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Domtar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Domtar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $55.50 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.50.

Shares of NYSE:UFS opened at $55.20 on Thursday. Domtar Co. has a 52 week low of $22.70 and a 52 week high of $55.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.65 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Domtar had a positive return on equity of 4.75% and a negative net margin of 3.58%. On average, analysts expect that Domtar Co. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Domtar Company Profile

Domtar Corp. engages in the design, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of fiber-based products, which includes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products. It operates through the Pulp and Paper segment, which involved in the design, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of communication, specialty and packaging papers, as well as softwood, fluff, and hardwood market pulp.

