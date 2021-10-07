Panagora Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Insmed by 1.4% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,834,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,546,000 after buying an additional 39,880 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Insmed by 927.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,877,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $97,998,000 after buying an additional 2,597,121 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Insmed by 7.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,723,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,699,000 after buying an additional 126,782 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Insmed during the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP grew its position in Insmed by 51.4% during the first quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 9,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 3,101 shares during the period.

INSM opened at $27.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 2.25. Insmed Incorporated has a 1-year low of $22.00 and a 1-year high of $45.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 10.42 and a quick ratio of 9.81.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.18). Insmed had a negative return on equity of 105.70% and a negative net margin of 219.67%. The firm had revenue of $45.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.64) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Insmed Incorporated will post -3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO William Lewis sold 96,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total transaction of $2,643,359.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.57.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

