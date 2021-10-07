ParallelCoin (DUO) Price Hits $0.86

ParallelCoin (CURRENCY:DUO) traded up 751.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. One ParallelCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.86 or 0.00001597 BTC on exchanges. ParallelCoin has a market cap of $269,709.05 and approximately $1.00 worth of ParallelCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ParallelCoin has traded up 4.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $178.55 or 0.00332757 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00005405 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001527 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000728 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003057 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000104 BTC.

About ParallelCoin

ParallelCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParallelCoin’s total supply is 314,719 coins. ParallelCoin’s official Twitter account is @parallelcoinduo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ParallelCoin is parallelcoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Parallelcoin is a new digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Parallelcoin uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority: managing transactions and issuing money are carried out collectively by the network. Parallelcoin is also the name of the open source software which enables the use of this currency. “

ParallelCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParallelCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ParallelCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ParallelCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

