PARSIQ (PRQ) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.03 Million

PARSIQ (CURRENCY:PRQ) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. One PARSIQ coin can now be purchased for $0.53 or 0.00000990 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PARSIQ has a market cap of $64.99 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PARSIQ has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000737 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $290.78 or 0.00541929 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0961 or 0.00000179 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000094 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 27.6% against the dollar and now trades at $654.75 or 0.01220252 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003385 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000051 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PARSIQ Profile

PARSIQ (PRQ) is a coin. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 coins and its circulating supply is 122,403,493 coins. PARSIQ’s official message board is blog.parsiq.io . The official website for PARSIQ is www.parsiq.io . PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform. “

Buying and Selling PARSIQ

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PARSIQ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PARSIQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

