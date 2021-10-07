Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.21

Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share on Monday, November 15th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 22nd.

Shares of PPL stock opened at C$39.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$21.97 billion and a PE ratio of -46.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$39.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$38.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.97. Pembina Pipeline has a 52-week low of C$26.77 and a 52-week high of C$41.67.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.60 by C($0.21). The company had revenue of C$1.95 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.80, for a total value of C$278,614.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at C$318,416. Insiders purchased 274 shares of company stock valued at $9,570 in the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PPL. CSFB lowered shares of Pembina Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$42.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$43.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$43.50 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$42.86.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

