Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) Trading Down 2.8%

Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) fell 2.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $31.18 and last traded at $31.43. 10,867 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 423,849 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.32.

A number of research firms recently commented on PVAC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Penn Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Penn Virginia from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Penn Virginia in a report on Sunday, July 11th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Penn Virginia from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.40.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 3.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.43. Penn Virginia had a negative net margin of 111.38% and a positive return on equity of 27.25%. The firm had revenue of $124.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.20 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Penn Virginia Co. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PVAC. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Penn Virginia by 47.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Penn Virginia by 48.6% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Penn Virginia by 103.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 3,761 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Penn Virginia in the second quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in Penn Virginia by 9.1% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.91% of the company’s stock.

Penn Virginia Company Profile

Penn Virginia Corp. is an independent oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It focuses on its Eagle Ford Shale project located in South Texas. The company was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

