Penserra Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS)

Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMPS. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in COMPASS Pathways during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in COMPASS Pathways by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in COMPASS Pathways by 320.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in COMPASS Pathways during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in COMPASS Pathways during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.73% of the company’s stock.

CMPS opened at $29.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion and a PE ratio of -11.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.61. COMPASS Pathways plc has a 1-year low of $28.58 and a 1-year high of $61.69.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.11). Analysts predict that COMPASS Pathways plc will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a report on Monday, June 28th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on COMPASS Pathways from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded COMPASS Pathways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Maxim Group assumed coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, COMPASS Pathways presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.38.

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.

