Penserra Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,015 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SSD. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Standard Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 29.7% in the first quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 721 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the first quarter worth about $114,000. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

SSD opened at $109.59 on Thursday. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.20 and a twelve month high of $119.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $110.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.06. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 1.25.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.04. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The firm had revenue of $410.28 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.42%.

In related news, insider Roger Dankel sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.77, for a total transaction of $161,655.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and markets building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects; and concrete construction products such as anchor; and repair, protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DYI projects.

