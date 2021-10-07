Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $493,000 Stock Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 20.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,589 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,812 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HBAN. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 99,681 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after buying an additional 9,257 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,098,425 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,290,000 after purchasing an additional 62,947 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 17,964 shares of the bank’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 4,154 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 68,783 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 141.3% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 11,619 shares of the bank’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 6,804 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $18.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.03.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $15.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $9.30 and a fifty-two week high of $16.91.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 31.76% and a return on equity of 12.87%. Equities research analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 86.96%.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

