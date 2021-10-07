Penserra Capital Management LLC Purchases 20,622 Shares of E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO)

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) by 102.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,735 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,622 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in E2open Parent were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in E2open Parent during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in E2open Parent during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in E2open Parent during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in E2open Parent during the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Loews Corp bought a new position in E2open Parent during the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. Institutional investors own 95.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ETWO opened at $11.38 on Thursday. E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $8.26 and a one year high of $14.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.36 and its 200-day moving average is $11.30.

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.78). The firm had revenue of $66.33 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Bank of America started coverage on E2open Parent in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

In other news, Director Chinh Chu acquired 28,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.60 per share, with a total value of $300,001.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 51,900 shares of E2open Parent stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $571,419.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,884,975 shares of company stock valued at $22,000,383. 7.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

