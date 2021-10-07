Penserra Capital Management LLC Raises Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 7,469.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,040 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,947 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 748.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,891,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,144,369,000 after acquiring an additional 22,839,557 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 1,489.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,169,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,256,306,000 after buying an additional 14,214,869 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 945.8% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,000,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $993,853,000 after buying an additional 10,852,735 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 816.5% during the second quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 4,424,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $366,463,000 after buying an additional 3,942,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 924.9% during the second quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 3,525,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $291,989,000 after buying an additional 3,181,585 shares in the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CSGP opened at $86.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 11.62, a quick ratio of 11.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $34.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.09, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.82. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.31 and a 12-month high of $95.28.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $480.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.88 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The company’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on CSGP shares. TheStreet raised shares of CoStar Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist cut their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $107.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.59.

In other news, Director John W. Hill sold 6,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total value of $528,343.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

