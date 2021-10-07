Penserra Capital Management LLC Sells 141,836 Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 94.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,468 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 141,836 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LPX. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 95.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 978 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. 94.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LPX opened at $60.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.00. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.01 and a fifty-two week high of $76.35.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The building manufacturing company reported $4.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 91.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 141.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 13.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.71%.

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Stephen E. Macadam acquired 1,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.24 per share, for a total transaction of $104,044.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alan Haughie acquired 12,470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.94 per share, for a total transaction of $697,571.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,474,114.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

LPX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Louisiana-Pacific currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.29.

Louisiana-Pacific Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and marketing of products for the new home construction, repair and remodeling and outdoor structures markets. It operates through the following four segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Engineered Wood Products, and South America.

