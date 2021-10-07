PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Given New $160.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) had its price target lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $158.00 to $160.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

PEP has been the topic of several other reports. Cowen reissued a buy rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PepsiCo from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on PepsiCo from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on PepsiCo from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered PepsiCo from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $161.77.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $154.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.60. PepsiCo has a 1-year low of $128.32 and a 1-year high of $159.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $155.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.76.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $20.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.39 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 77.90%.

In related news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total transaction of $1,153,581.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 88,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,458,000 after buying an additional 4,162 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 3,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 37,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,238,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. 70.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

