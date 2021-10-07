Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT) Major Shareholder Prescott Group Capital Managem Buys 405,000 Shares

Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT) major shareholder Prescott Group Capital Managem acquired 405,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.63 per share, with a total value of $1,470,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Prescott Group Capital Managem also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 6th, Prescott Group Capital Managem acquired 281,943 shares of Performant Financial stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.57 per share, with a total value of $1,006,536.51.

On Thursday, August 19th, Prescott Group Capital Managem bought 40,000 shares of Performant Financial stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.70 per share, for a total transaction of $148,000.00.

Shares of PFMT opened at $3.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.62 million, a P/E ratio of 30.08 and a beta of -0.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.51. Performant Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $0.58 and a 12 month high of $5.29.

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $32.84 million for the quarter. Performant Financial had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 4.24%. As a group, research analysts predict that Performant Financial Co. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Performant Financial by 73.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 116,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 48,978 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Performant Financial by 23.6% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 988,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,705,000 after purchasing an additional 188,800 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Performant Financial by 40.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 52,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 15,283 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Performant Financial during the second quarter valued at about $11,814,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Performant Financial during the second quarter valued at about $3,984,000. 48.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PFMT. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Performant Financial in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Performant Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Performant Financial from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Performant Financial in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Performant Financial Company Profile

Performant Financial Corp. engages in the provision of technology-enabled audit, recovery, customer care, and related analytics services. Its services help identify improper payments, and in some markets, restructure and recover delinquent or defaulted assets and improper payments for both government and private clients.

