Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) Lowered to D+ at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

PFMT has been the topic of several other research reports. Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Performant Financial in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Performant Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Performant Financial in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Performant Financial stock opened at $3.61 on Tuesday. Performant Financial has a fifty-two week low of $0.58 and a fifty-two week high of $5.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $203.62 million, a P/E ratio of 30.08 and a beta of -0.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.51.

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. Performant Financial had a positive return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. The firm had revenue of $32.84 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Performant Financial will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Prescott Group Capital Managem bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.70 per share, for a total transaction of $148,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Pcp Managers Gp, Llc sold 176,378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.66, for a total value of $821,921.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 726,943 shares of company stock worth $2,624,687 and sold 694,032 shares worth $3,120,802. Corporate insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Performant Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $11,814,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Performant Financial by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,630,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,114,000 after buying an additional 376,790 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Performant Financial by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,463,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,488,000 after buying an additional 23,500 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Performant Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $3,984,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Performant Financial by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 988,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,705,000 after buying an additional 188,800 shares during the period. 48.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Performant Financial Company Profile

Performant Financial Corp. engages in the provision of technology-enabled audit, recovery, customer care, and related analytics services. Its services help identify improper payments, and in some markets, restructure and recover delinquent or defaulted assets and improper payments for both government and private clients.

