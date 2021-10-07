Permission Coin (ASK) Market Capitalization Tops $33.54 Million

Permission Coin (CURRENCY:ASK) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. In the last seven days, Permission Coin has traded down 7.1% against the US dollar. One Permission Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Permission Coin has a total market capitalization of $33.54 million and approximately $433,344.00 worth of Permission Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001851 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001991 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.19 or 0.00063287 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.45 or 0.00097091 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $72.09 or 0.00133433 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53,935.72 or 0.99833260 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,551.46 or 0.06573632 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Permission Coin Coin Profile

Permission Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,111,788,864 coins. The Reddit community for Permission Coin is https://reddit.com/r/PermissionIO . Permission Coin’s official Twitter account is @permissionIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Permission Coin’s official website is permission.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ASK is a cryptocurrency that enables permission advertising for eCommerce. ASK coins make it easy for the users to securely grant permission and monetize their data across a decentralized eCommerce ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Permission Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Permission Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Permission Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Permission Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

