Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) Given Buy Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their buy rating on shares of Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

PDRDY has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Friday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Pernod Ricard from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.03.

Get Pernod Ricard alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS PDRDY opened at $45.37 on Monday. Pernod Ricard has a twelve month low of $31.90 and a twelve month high of $45.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.21 billion, a PE ratio of 30.86 and a beta of 0.53.

Pernod Ricard SA engages in the manufacture of wines, spirits, and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm offers products under the brands Absolut Vodka, Chivas Regal, Ballantine’s, Beefeater, Jameson, Kahlúa, Malibu, Ricard, Havana Club, Martell, Cognac, The Glenlivet, G.H. Mumm, Perrier-Jouët, Royal Salute, Brancott Estate, Graffigna, Campo Viejo, Jacob’s Creek, Kenwood, Pastis 51, 100 Pipers, ArArAt, Becherovka, Blenders Pride, Clan Campbell, Imperial, Seagram’s Imperial Blue, Olmeca, Passport Scotch, Amaro Ramazzotti, Ruavieja, Royal Stag, Seagram’s Gin, Something Special, Suze, Wiser’s, and Wyborowa.

Featured Story: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Pernod Ricard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pernod Ricard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.