Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Shares Gap Down to $19.44

Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.44, but opened at $17.51. Personalis shares last traded at $17.65, with a volume of 1,727 shares trading hands.

PSNL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Personalis from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Personalis in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Personalis from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Personalis from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Personalis from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.90. The stock has a market cap of $798.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.50 and a beta of 1.50.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.05. Personalis had a negative net margin of 60.87% and a negative return on equity of 18.51%. The firm had revenue of $21.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.15 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Personalis, Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Richard Chen sold 4,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.22, for a total value of $94,131.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 3,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total transaction of $83,734.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,787 shares of company stock worth $274,345 in the last 90 days. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in Personalis by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Personalis by 79.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Personalis by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Personalis by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Personalis during the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

About Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL)

Personalis, Inc engages in the provision of genomic sequencing and analytics solutions to support the development of personalized cancer vaccines and other next-generation cancer immunotherapies. The company was founded by Euan A. Ashley, Michael Snyder, Atul J. Butte, John S. West, and Russ B. Altman in 2011 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

