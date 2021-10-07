Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Shares Purchased by IPG Investment Advisors LLC

IPG Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,125 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 6,666.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,105 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on PBR shares. Scotiabank raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $15.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.14.

PBR stock opened at $10.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a twelve month low of $6.15 and a twelve month high of $12.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.14. The stock has a market cap of $69.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.58, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.75.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.26. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a net margin of 30.71% and a return on equity of 23.98%. The company had revenue of $20.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.17 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a $0.616 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.52%. This is a boost from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous annual dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s payout ratio is presently 141.86%.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Company Profile

Petróleo Brasileiro SA engages in oil and gas exploration, production, and distribution activities. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation, and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Business. The Exploration and Production segment involves crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas exploration, development, and production.

Featured Article: What is a Fiduciary?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.