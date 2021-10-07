Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology (ETR:PFV) Trading Down 1.3%

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG (ETR:PFV)’s stock price was down 1.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €178.80 ($210.35) and last traded at €181.00 ($212.94). Approximately 2,934 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 38,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at €183.40 ($215.76).

Separately, Warburg Research set a €143.50 ($168.82) price objective on shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €142.63 ($167.79).

Get Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €178.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €167.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.06.

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG develops, manufactures, and markets components and systems for vacuum generation, measurement, and analysis. The company also provides helium leak detectors. Its solutions include magnetic and hybrid bearing turbo pumps, and turbo pumping stations; rotary vane pumps, diaphragms, roots, side channels, screws, piston and scroll pumps; vacuum chambers; leak detectors, gas analyzers, gauges, and mass spectrometers; gaskets, filters, valves, flanges, electrical feedthroughs, manipulators, bellows components, and other accessories; and multi-stage vacuum systems, special pumping stations, and calibration and decontamination systems; and flexible services and consultation.

See Also: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.