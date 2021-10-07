Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Bought by Community Trust & Investment Co.

Community Trust & Investment Co. grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 68.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,077 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,293 shares during the quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Centiva Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 152.2% in the 1st quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 8,208 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 179.1% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. 75.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $2,176,410.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE PM traded up $1.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $97.73. 25,658 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,422,485. The company has a market cap of $152.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.84. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.93 and a 1 year high of $106.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $101.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.71.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 91.56%. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, June 11th that allows the company to repurchase $7.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 96.71%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays set a $98.59 target price on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.38.

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

