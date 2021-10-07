Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $89.25.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PLL. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Piedmont Lithium from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Piedmont Lithium from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Piedmont Lithium from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. DA Davidson began coverage on Piedmont Lithium in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on Piedmont Lithium from $86.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

In other news, Director Jeffrey T. Armstrong purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $51.09 per share, with a total value of $127,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 558,806 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $43,677,000 after acquiring an additional 14,901 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Piedmont Lithium by 25.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 242,000 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $16,817,000 after buying an additional 49,800 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Piedmont Lithium by 25.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 210,537 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $16,456,000 after buying an additional 43,062 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Piedmont Lithium by 27.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,106 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $9,779,000 after buying an additional 27,075 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Piedmont Lithium by 430.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,739 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $5,607,000 after buying an additional 58,211 shares during the period. 15.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLL traded up $2.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.96. 6,819 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 724,650. Piedmont Lithium has a 12-month low of $19.38 and a 12-month high of $88.97. The firm has a market cap of $872.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.94 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.26.

Piedmont Lithium Company Profile

Piedmont Lithium, Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company was founded on December 3, 2020 and is headquartered in Belmont, NC.

