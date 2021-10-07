Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) Price Target Raised to $108.00

Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) had its price target raised by Loop Capital from $86.00 to $108.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the mineral exploration company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Piedmont Lithium from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $82.89.

Shares of NASDAQ PLL opened at $52.60 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $834.71 million, a P/E ratio of -77.35 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.26. Piedmont Lithium has a 52-week low of $19.38 and a 52-week high of $88.97.

In other news, Director Jeffrey T. Armstrong purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $51.09 per share, with a total value of $127,725.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLL. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Piedmont Lithium by 208.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 385 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Piedmont Lithium by 1,965.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 413 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Piedmont Lithium in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Piedmont Lithium in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Piedmont Lithium in the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. 15.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Piedmont Lithium Company Profile

Piedmont Lithium, Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company was founded on December 3, 2020 and is headquartered in Belmont, NC.

