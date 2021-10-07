Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSEMKT:PDO)

Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEMKT:PDO) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.1184 per share on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th.

Shares of PDO opened at $21.65 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.31.

Get Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund alerts:

In other news, insider Thibault Christian Stracke acquired 2,500 shares of Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.79 per share, for a total transaction of $51,975.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEMKT:PDO) by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund were worth $162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Yuma Energy, Inc, formerly Pyramid Oil Company (Pyramid), is engaged in the business of exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. It acquires interests in land and producing properties through acquisition and lease, on which it drills and/or operates crude oil or natural gas wells.

See Also: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.