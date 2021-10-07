PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) Announces $0.07 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 4th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.0718 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th.

PFN stock opened at $10.07 on Thursday. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a twelve month low of $8.98 and a twelve month high of $11.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.68.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) by 24.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 403,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,912 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II were worth $4,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II operates as a closed end investment trust. It engages in the provision of current income, consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on October 29, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

