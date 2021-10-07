Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE) Hits New 1-Year High at $0.74

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd (TSE:PNE) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.74 and last traded at C$0.73, with a volume of 129180 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.71.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Haywood Securities upped their price target on Pine Cliff Energy from C$0.60 to C$1.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Pine Cliff Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 16th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 612.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$252.83 million and a P/E ratio of -14.42.

In other news, insider Robert Disbrow sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.46, for a total transaction of C$46,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,222,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$10,222,350. Insiders sold 425,000 shares of company stock worth $231,250 in the last 90 days.

About Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE)

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company primarily holds interests in natural gas assets in the Southern and Edson areas; and oil and natural gas assets in the Viking Kinsella and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta.

