Pinnacle Holdings LLC Boosts Position in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

Pinnacle Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,786 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC’s holdings in La-Z-Boy were worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 3,632.8% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 12,170 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 782,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,982,000 after acquiring an additional 31,823 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,882,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,855,000 after acquiring an additional 66,584 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 109,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,061,000 after acquiring an additional 6,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LZB traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.21. The stock had a trading volume of 7,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,371. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.08. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a one year low of $31.92 and a one year high of $46.74.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $524.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.94 million. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 6.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 83.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. La-Z-Boy’s payout ratio is 22.90%.

In related news, SVP Otis S. Sawyer sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total value of $632,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th.

La-Z-Boy Company Profile

La-Z-Boy, Inc engages in the production of reclining chairs and manufacture and distribution of residential furniture. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans and sleeper sofas and imports casegoods (wood) furniture, such as occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets and entertainment centers.

