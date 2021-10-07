Pinnacle Holdings LLC Cuts Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Pinnacle Holdings LLC lessened its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. Caterpillar accounts for 1.2% of Pinnacle Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Pinnacle Holdings LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 166,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,664,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 13,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 181.6% during the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 32,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,007,000 after buying an additional 20,763 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 6,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. 67.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director David Maclennan bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $206.20 per share, for a total transaction of $103,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded up $3.96 during trading on Thursday, hitting $195.82. 130,227 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,434,564. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $107.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $205.62 and its 200-day moving average is $219.35. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.63 and a 52 week high of $246.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $12.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 9.57%. The company’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CAT. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Caterpillar from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Caterpillar from $268.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.80.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

