Pinnacle Holdings LLC Decreases Stake in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Pinnacle Holdings LLC lowered its position in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,380 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 988 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $1,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WTFC. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,195 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,247 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 22,086 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,337 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 767 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:WTFC traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $83.45. The stock had a trading volume of 5,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,485. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.60. Wintrust Financial Co. has a one year low of $45.10 and a one year high of $87.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $408.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.10 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 24.71%. Wintrust Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is currently 26.50%.

WTFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on Wintrust Financial from $96.00 to $91.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Wintrust Financial from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “above average” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.56.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

