Pinnacle Holdings LLC Has $728,000 Stock Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Pinnacle Holdings LLC trimmed its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,241,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,335,126,000 after buying an additional 3,694,020 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,856,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,504,716,000 after buying an additional 1,475,403 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,603,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,982,520,000 after buying an additional 406,368 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,610,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,257,142,000 after buying an additional 380,015 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,979,000. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total value of $773,472.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,770,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,575 shares of company stock worth $845,158. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research raised The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $194.00 to $252.00 in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Citigroup lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.73.

Shares of PNC stock traded up $1.32 on Thursday, reaching $202.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,764,067. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.85 and a 12-month high of $203.88. The company has a market capitalization of $85.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.85.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.34). The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 32.72%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.62%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

