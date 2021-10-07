Pinnacle Holdings LLC Lowers Stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Pinnacle Holdings LLC cut its position in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 3.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ingredion by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,253,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,911,000 after purchasing an additional 71,172 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Ingredion by 4.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,902,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,211,000 after purchasing an additional 75,716 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP purchased a new stake in Ingredion in the second quarter valued at approximately $104,139,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ingredion by 21.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,002,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,729,000 after purchasing an additional 177,735 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Ingredion by 1.4% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,000,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,523,000 after purchasing an additional 13,779 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

INGR stock traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $95.26. 4,052 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 427,764. The company has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.12 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Ingredion Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $68.71 and a fifty-two week high of $98.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $88.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.77.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 17.89%. Ingredion’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a boost from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. Ingredion’s payout ratio is presently 41.73%.

INGR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Ingredion, Inc manufactures and sells sweetener, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

