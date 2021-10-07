Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.038 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 18th. This is a positive change from Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 6.7% over the last three years.

Get Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund alerts:

Shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund stock opened at $11.86 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.67. Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund has a 1-year low of $11.26 and a 1-year high of $13.21.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.