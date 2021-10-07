Piper Sandler Initiates Coverage on Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Stock analysts at Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.84% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on OGN. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Organon & Co. from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Organon & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Organon & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Organon & Co. in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

NYSE:OGN opened at $33.07 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.97. Organon & Co. has a 1 year low of $27.25 and a 1 year high of $38.75.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion.

In other Organon & Co. news, Director Ma. Fatima Francisco purchased 3,000 shares of Organon & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.79 per share, for a total transaction of $101,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000.

About Organon & Co.

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

