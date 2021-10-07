Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $83.57.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Planet Fitness from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Roth Capital raised Planet Fitness from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Planet Fitness in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Planet Fitness from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Monday, June 14th.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

Shares of Planet Fitness stock traded down $0.72 on Friday, reaching $79.35. 14,183 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,133,698. Planet Fitness has a one year low of $57.90 and a one year high of $90.34. The company has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 258.29, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.32 and a 200 day moving average of $77.77.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $137.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 241.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Fitzgerald III bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $69.29 per share, for a total transaction of $69,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $567,762.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 48,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total value of $3,867,181.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLNT. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Planet Fitness in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Planet Fitness in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Planet Fitness in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

See Also: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.