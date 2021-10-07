PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) Short Interest Up 29.0% in September

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600,000 shares, an increase of 29.0% from the August 31st total of 1,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 588,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on PLAYSTUDIOS in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $5.25 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut PLAYSTUDIOS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on PLAYSTUDIOS from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.31.

Get PLAYSTUDIOS alerts:

MYPS traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.65. 243,569 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 450,566. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.05. PLAYSTUDIOS has a 1 year low of $3.92 and a 1 year high of $13.20.

PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $70.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.05 million. Equities analysts anticipate that PLAYSTUDIOS will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS in the second quarter worth approximately $13,356,000. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in the 2nd quarter worth $8,446,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS during the second quarter worth about $7,420,000. Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new stake in PLAYSTUDIOS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,392,000. Finally, Linden Advisors LP acquired a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,339,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.82% of the company’s stock.

PLAYSTUDIOS Company Profile

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc, a gaming studio, develops and operates free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms. The company's collection of titles is powered by its playAWARDS loyalty marketing platform, which enables players to earn rewards from a portfolio of entertainment, retail, technology, travel, leisure, and gaming brands across 17 countries and four continents.

Featured Article: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for PLAYSTUDIOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLAYSTUDIOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.