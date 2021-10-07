Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) Short Interest Down 26.3% in September

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 601,100 shares, a decline of 26.3% from the August 31st total of 815,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 248,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Get Plymouth Industrial REIT alerts:

Shares of NYSE PLYM traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 223,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,353. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 12-month low of $12.25 and a 12-month high of $24.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $721.05 million, a P/E ratio of -21.56, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.66). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative return on equity of 5.66% and a negative net margin of 10.58%. On average, equities analysts predict that Plymouth Industrial REIT will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s payout ratio is 45.16%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 3.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,365,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,377,000 after purchasing an additional 122,660 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 27.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,626,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,573,000 after purchasing an additional 571,681 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 8.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,364,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,310,000 after purchasing an additional 103,939 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in Plymouth Industrial REIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $21,624,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 30.6% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,024,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,514,000 after purchasing an additional 239,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Company Profile

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

See Also: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.