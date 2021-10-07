PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,310,000 shares, a decline of 18.4% from the August 31st total of 2,830,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 419,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days. Approximately 8.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of PMVP stock traded up $1.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $29.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,095. PMV Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $25.01 and a 1-year high of $63.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts anticipate that PMV Pharmaceuticals will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thilo Schroeder sold 11,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $347,384.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Arnold J. Levine sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total transaction of $122,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 377,509 shares of company stock worth $12,562,594. 21.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 163.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 79.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in PMV Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the period. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PMV Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.20.

PMV Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.

